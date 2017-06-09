‘Veep’ Star Anna Chlumsky Joins Season 4 of AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire’

“Veep” star Anna Chlumsku will appear in the fourth and final season of the AMC drama “Halt and Catch Fire,” the cable network announced Friday.

The series chronicles the tech industry and the birth of the Internet in the 1980’s and early 1990’s. Chlumsky will play ontologist Dr. Katie Herman, who has a crucial role in this season’s Search business venture.

“From day one on set Anna has brought a wonderful new energy to the show, that both complements and somehow even further elevates the work of our core ensemble,” said series co-creator and co-showrunner Christopher C. Rogers. “Anna brings a remarkable depth of personal experience and intention to this role, and we feel incredibly lucky to add an actress of her caliber to our palette even as we bring the series-long story of ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ to a close.”

In addition to her role on “Veep,” which has earned her four Emmy nominations, Chlumsky has recently appeared in the 2015 film “The End of the Tour” alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Jason Segel. She also previously had a role in the cult favorite TV series “Hannibal.” She is repped by Innovative Artists and Liebman Entertainment.

“Halt and Catch Fire” stars Lee Pace as Joe MacMillan, Mackenzie Davis as Cameron Howe, Scoot McNairy as Gordon Clark, Kerry Bishé as Donna Clark and Toby Huss as John Bosworth. The final season of the series will see the characters navigating the early days of the Internet as they search for answers, both personally and professionally, while the competitive nature of the tech world continues to grow and affect their relationships.