PBS SoCal’s ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’ Nabs LA Area Emmy Nomination

PBS SoCal’s “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” has earned its third consecutive Los Angeles Area Emmy Award nomination for entertainment programming.

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” has won the category for the past two years. The franchise, which features pairings of actors from prominent movies and TV shows talking about their craft, earned a nomination this year for the “TV Actors” edition.

The nominated episode of “Actors on Actors — TV Actors” featured conversations between Lady Gaga and Jamie Lee Curtis, Courtney B. Vance and Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Felicity Huffman, Aaron Paul and Tom Hiddleston, and Emilia Clarke and Jay Duplass. “Actors on Actors” was hosted by Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein, who was recognized with a nomination. Variety’s associate publisher Donna Pennestri, managing director of features and events John Ross, and executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum also earned noms for their work in producing the series.

“Actors on Actors continues to stimulate audiences with one of a kind insight into the actor’s craft, and we are thrilled to be recognized by the Academy with this nomination,” said Pennestri.

“Actors on Actors” launches its sixth season on PBS SoCal on June 13. This year’s lineup includes Oprah Winfrey and Thandie Newton, Elisabeth Moss and Riz Ahmed, Millie Bobby Brown and Evan Rachel Wood, and John Lithgow and Kevin Bacon.

The two other contenders in the entertainment programming category are both from pubcaster KCET: “Fallujah Opera: Art, Healing and PTSD” and “Hopscotch: An Opera for the 21st Century.”

Other notable nominees for the 69th annual LA Area Emmy Awards include KNBC-TV’s Joel Grover and Jenna Susko and KMEX-TV’s Norma Roque for hard news reporting.

The retirement last year of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully contributed to no less than six nominations for tribute and retrospective programs spread across KTLA-TV, Spectrum SportsNet LA and KCAL-TV. Scully himself earned a final nomination for his work on Spectrum SportsNet’s “Vin Letter.”

In the three top newscast categories, there are no nominations as all stations that submit entries are contenders for the prize.

For regularly scheduled daily morning newscast, the contenders are KCBS-TV’s 6 a.m. broadcast, KTTV-TV’s “Good Day L.A.,” KTLA’s 7 a.m. broadcast, Telemundo O&O KVEA’s 6 a.m. broadcast, Univision O&O KMEX’s “A Primera Hora,” and KNBC’s 6 a.m. broadcast.

The field for regularly scheduled daily daytime newscast is made up of KTTV (5 p.m.), KCAL (4 p.m.), KTLA (6 p.m.), KNBC (5 p.m.), KMEX (6 p.m.), and KVEA (6 p.m.).

For regularly scheduled daily evening newscast, the contenders are KCBS (11 p.m.), KTTV (10 p.m.), KTLA (10 p.m.), KNBC (11 p.m.), and KMEX (11 p.m.).

Winners in 45 categories will be handed out July 22 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

(Pictured: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lady Gaga)