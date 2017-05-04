James Corden, ‘This Is Us’ Stars to Keynote at Variety’s TV Summit

For a sixth consecutive year, Variety is gearing up for the return of Tune In: The TV Summit, its annual gathering of industry professionals to reflect on the rapidly evolving framework of the television industry, and announced the lineup for this year’s iteration on Thursday.

James Corden, who hosts CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” will participate in a keynote conversation with Debra Birnbaum, Variety‘s executive editor of television. Additionally, Variety will host a keynote panel with the cast and creators of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which will include stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, alongside the show’s directors and executive producers, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

“We’re looking forward to our annual TV summit, where we can all exchange our best ideas on how to keep up with this fast-changing business,” Birnbaum said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be hosting James Corden, and discussing how he’s innovated the late night television space through his viral videos and social media savvy. And no show this year has reinvented the one-hour drama quite like ‘This Is Us,’ with its powerhouse ensemble cast and compelling storytelling.”

Corden and the “This Is Us” crew join previously announced keynote speaker Jack Rotherman, chief marketing officer of FreeWheel, Comcast’s TV advertising platform.

The TV Summit will also feature the creative expertise of Jill Soloway, the creator and executive producer behind “Transparent”; Brit Marling, the co-creator, executive producer, and lead actor on “The OA”; Warren Littlefield, who executive produced both “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo”; and Barry Sonnenfeld, the executive producer of “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” and producer of the “Men in Black” franchise.

Top media executives Jennifer Salke (president of NBC Entertainment), Richard Au (head of channel acquisition at Amazon Video), Don Buckley (chief marketing officer at Showtime), David Madden (president of Fox’s Entertainment division), and Casey Bloys (president of programming at HBO) will also share their respective insights during this year’s Summit.

The 2017 TV Summit will explore several hot-button topics, including the future of premium programming, the impact of the next generation TV series, innovative marketing and advertising strategies, and nuanced techniques for effective audience engagement.

Variety‘s 2017 TV Summit will be held at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. Visit variety.com/TVSummit for the event’s full agenda and ticket information.