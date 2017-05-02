Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ to Be Honored With CINE Golden Eagle Award

Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE will receive a CINE Golden Eagle Award for their series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” at the 60th annual ceremony.

The CINE Golden Eagle Awards for Professional Media pays homage to originality and excellence in storytelling throughout the media industry. The 2017 recipients and finalists were selected by a jury of CINE Golden Eagle Award-winning industry professionals, and feature many of the most acclaimed films, series, and campaigns of the year.

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” — honored in the variety, talk shows, special events: interviews category — features candid conversations between renowned actors that showcase the top film and television projects of the year. The latest cycle — the fifth season — of one-hour specials spotlighted Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, and other actors.

Variety‘s production team will be honored at CINE receptions in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles this fall: executive producers Brenda Brkusic, Donna Pennestri, John Ross, and Andrew Russell; host Andrew Wallenstein; producers Rob Schroeder, Peter J. Nieves, Georg Kallert, Maris Berzins, Diana Nguyen, and Debra Birnbaum; and associate producers Jasmine Abghari and Michelle Merker.

CINE is a nonprofit that honors the best in media content. Founded in 1957, CINE fosters a community of content creators through the CINE Golden Eagle Awards; Marvin Hamlisch Film Scoring Contest; the upcoming CINE Connects mentorship program; and skill-building programming, such as CINE PitchFest Presented by A&E: Be Original.

Dates for the receptions have not yet been announced.