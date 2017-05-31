Vanessa Hudgens Joins ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as Judge for Season 14

Vanessa Hudgens will join the judges’ panel on “So You Think You Can Dance” this summer, Variety has learned.

The “High School Musical” alum becomes the third judge for Season 14, alongside Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, who will return after a long hiatus from the Fox show.

Last season, Paula Abdul and Jason DeRulo served as judges with Lythgoe, and departed ahead of this upcoming season. Cat Deeley will return as host.

Hudgens will make her debut on the June 12 season premiere, which will showcase the Los Angeles auditions for the long-running dance competition series.

“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the ‘SYTYCD’ fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel,” said Lythgoe, who in addition to serving as a judge is executive producer.

The gig marks a reunion for Hudgens at Fox, after her critically-acclaimed starring role on Fox’s “Grease Live” in which she played Rizzo.

This past TV season, she toplined NBC’s sitcom “Powerless,” which was cancelled after one short season, though Hudgens was reviewed favorably for her performance. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 with “Gigi,” and her film credits include “Thirteen” and “Spring Breakers.” Most notably, Hudgens rose to fame with Disney’s “High School Musical” franchise, which catapulted her to super-stardom.

Hudgens is repped by CAA.