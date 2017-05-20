Vanessa Bayer Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Seven Seasons

Just hours ahead of the “Saturday Night Live” Season 42 finale, Vanessa Bayer has announced she is leaving the sketch comedy series after seven seasons, Variety has confirmed. This casting news comes just two days after Bobby Moynihan shared he was departing after nine seasons on the late-night staple.

Saturday night’s “SNL” hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with Katy Perry as musical guest will mark the final appearances for both Moynihan and Bayer.

Bayer had been with the NBC variety show since 2010 where she spent two years as a featured player before being promoted to repertory during Season 38. She is currently the longest-serving female cast member.

Some of Bayer’s most iconic characters and celebrity impressions include Miley Cyrus, Rachel from “Friends,” Jacob the bar mitzvah boy on “Weekend Update,” and Rebecca Stern-Markowicz, co-host of “J-Pop America Fun Time Now.” During her tenure on “SNL,” Bayer was twice nominated for an Online Film & Television Association Award, and earned an American Comedy Award nod as well. She also had a main role in Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs simultaneously on both coasts tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST/8:30 p.m. PST on NBC.

Deadline first broke the news of Bayer’s exit.

    1. Sandra Milliner says:
      May 20, 2017 at 11:19 am

      Vaness is a strong comedic actress. Continued success!

      Reply
    2. nycityny says:
      May 20, 2017 at 11:10 am

      You mean 11:30pm EST, not 8:30pm EST.

      Reply
