TV News Roundup: ‘Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky’ Set at Bravo

In today’s roundup, Bravo greenlight “Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky,” and Fox Writers Lab selected its 2017 fellow.

GREENLIGHTS

Bravo announced “Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new half-hour series follows bartender Jax Taylor and his southern sweetheart, Brittany Cartwright, as they travel to her family’s farm in Kentucky. While Cartwright is back in her element, city-boy Taylor tries to embrace the southern lifestyle. “Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky” is executive produced by Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, John Carr, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, with Robert Carroll and Joe Kingsley serving as co-executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Jackal Group announced the hire of Susan Lierle to the role of senior vice president of Business and Legal Affairs. In this position, Lierle will oversee all business and legal matters for the company in all divisions including television, film, digital, and commercial theater. She will report to president Joe Earley. Previously, Lierlie was senior vice president of Business and Legal Affairs at NBCUniversal for nine years before becoming a business affairs consultant at Twentieth Century Fox Television for two years. She also worked at Turner Entertainment Group for seven years as assistant general counsel and handled business and legal affairs matters for TNT and TBS.

Keely MacDonald has been selected as 2017’s Fox Writers Lab Fellow, Fox Inclusion announced. MacDonald was chosen from six finalists to received a script development deal with Fox Broadcasting Company. During this year’s program, Fox Writers Lab writers developed and wrote original comedy or drama pilot scripts. The initiative is designed to nurture experienced writers for potential staffing on Fox television shows and other entertainment projects.