‘Van Helsing’ Season 2 Trailer Brings the Gore (Exclusive Video)

In an exclusive sneak peek at Syfy’s “Van Helsing” Season 2 from San Diego Comic-Con, fans are treated to plenty of bloody vampire action.

The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country has been turned into a wasteland after volcanic ash has left the sky darkened, allowing vampires to rise to power. Van Helsingawakens from a three-year coma to discover that she’s not only immune to the vampires, but also has the ability to make them human again.

The series also stars Jonathan Scarfe as Axel, Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam, Paul Johansson as Dimitri, David Cubbit as John, and Vincent Gale as Flesh.

Nomadic Pictures produces the series, with Neil LaBute serving as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Nomadic Pictures’ Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev, Simon Barry, Dynamic Television’s Daniel March, Industry Works’ Evan Tyler, as well as Echo Lake Entertainment’s Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell also executive produce.

“Van Helsing” Season 2 is currently slated to air on Syfy in Fall 2017.