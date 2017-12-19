‘Van Helsing’ Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
VAN HELSING -- "Everything Changes" Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Overton as Vanessa Van Helsing, Missy Peregrym as Scarlett Harker -- (Photo by: Dan Power/Nomadic Pictures Corp./Syfy)
CREDIT: Dan Power/Nomadic Pictures Corp./Syfy

Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy.

The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country has been turned into a wasteland after volcanic ash has left the sky darkened, allowing vampires to rise to power. Van Helsing awakens from a three-year coma to discover that she’s not only immune to the vampires, but also has the ability to make them human again.

The series also stars Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Missy Peregrym, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro, Aleks Paunovic and Paul Johansson.

Neil LaBute serve as showrunner, with Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev of Nomadic Pictures, Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake Entertainment, Daniel March of Dynamic Television, and Evan Tyler of Industry works executive producing.

More TV

  • VAN HELSING -- "Everything Changes" Episode

    'Van Helsing' Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy

    “Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy. The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country […]

  • T.J. Miller Sexual Assault

    T.J. Miller Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

    “Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy. The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country […]

  • ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "Say

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' 'Ellen's Game of Games' Top Quiet Monday

    “Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy. The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country […]

  • 'Narcos' Season 4 to Star Michael

    'Narcos' Season 4 to Star Michael Peña, Diego Luna

    “Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy. The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country […]

  • Nancy Abraham Lisa Heller

    HBO Names Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller Co-Heads of Documentary and Family Programming

    “Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy. The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country […]

  • John Legend

    John Legend to Star in NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'

    “Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy. The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad