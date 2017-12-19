‘Van Helsing’ Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy

“Van Helsing” has been renewed for a third season at Syfy.

The Season 2 finale of the series is set to air on Jan. 4, with the 13-episode third season currently slated for a fall 2018 launch. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the legendary line of vampire hunters. The country has been turned into a wasteland after volcanic ash has left the sky darkened, allowing vampires to rise to power. Van Helsing awakens from a three-year coma to discover that she’s not only immune to the vampires, but also has the ability to make them human again.

The series also stars Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Missy Peregrym, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro, Aleks Paunovic and Paul Johansson.

Neil LaBute serve as showrunner, with Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev of Nomadic Pictures, Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake Entertainment, Daniel March of Dynamic Television, and Evan Tyler of Industry works executive producing.