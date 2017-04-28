‘Vampire Chronicles’ Series in Development at Paramount TV, Anonymous Content

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have optioned the rights to 11 books from Anne Rice’s best-selling series “The Vampire Chronicles,” Variety has learned.

Christopher Rice, Anne’s son and four-time New York Times Bestselling author in his own right, will write the series and serve as executive producer alongside his mother, as well as Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Steve Golin.

“It is undeniable that Anne Rice has created the paradigm against which all vampire stories are measured,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV. “The rich and vast world she has created with ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ is unmatched and sophisticated with ’90s gothic undertones that will be perfectly suited to captivate audiences. The series is full of compelling characters led by Lestat, arguably one of the greatest original characters, literary or otherwise. We are thrilled to collaborate with Anne, Christopher, and the team at Anonymous Content on this epic series.”

The series mainly revolves around the character Lestat, from his vampiric origins to various adventures around the world. Books from the series have served as the basis for feature films in the past, like 1994’s “Interview With a Vampire” with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and 2002’s “Queen of the Damned” with Aaliyah and Stuart Townsend.

“Together with our partners at Paramount Television, we are embarking on a fantastic journey with Anne and Christopher Rice to bring Anne’s unparalleled imagination to television at the moment when the medium is experiencing a global apex in the demand for the most outstanding, exciting, and heightened premium dramatic programming,” Kanter said. “‘The Vampire Chronicles,’ in its entirety, is not only a phenomenally complex universe of story-telling, it is also a world-wide readership whose connections to the books and their author are deep and abiding. It is a tremendous responsibility to help bring the books to television, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity.”

“The Vampire Chronicles” is the latest project in the continued partnership between Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, which have a first-look production deal for scripted television programming across broadcast, premium cable, cable, and online audiences. The deal was negotiated by David Goldman and Erika Kirkwood for Paramount TV, and Creative Artists Agency and Christine Cuddy of Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo LLP on behalf of Anne and Christopher Rice.

“I’m thrilled beyond words to be working with Paramount TV and Anonymous Content — known for extraordinary cutting edge series such as ‘True Detective,’ ‘Quarry,’ and ‘The Knick,’ said Anne Rice. “In this unique golden age of television, I couldn’t ask for a finer or more passionate team to help bring my beloved vampire hero, Lestat, alive in a series of the highest quality. This is a dream come true, both for me and for Christopher and for the fans who have been asking to see the Brat Prince in this medium for years.”