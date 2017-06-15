USA Network Orders Drama Pilot ‘Olive Forever’ From ‘Insurgent’ Writer

USA Network has given a pilot order to a new scripted drama from executive producer Brian Duffield, the screenwriter of “Insurgent.”

The pilot, titled “Olive Forever,” follows the exploits of Olive, a mysterious high school student who leads a double-life as a cat burglar. New to a sleepy town with a criminal underbelly, Olive must navigate new foster parents, new boyfriends, new gangsters, and new crime opportunities.

Duffield is executive producing the pilot along with his producing partner Nicki Cortese of Jurassic Party. Brian Robbins, Matt Kaplan, and Brett Bouttier will also executive produce on behalf of AwesomenessTV. Matt Shakman is also executive producing in addition to directing the pilot. Universal Cable Productions will produce.

In addition to his work on “Insurgent,” Duffield has also worked on the screenplay for “Jane Got a Gun,” the Western starring Natalie Portman as a woman who must recruit her ex-lover to protect her husband from a ruthless gang of outlaws that want him dead. He is writing and executive producing the upcoming horror film “The Babysitter,” which stars Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Judah Lewis, and Hana Mae Lee. The film will be released on Netflix.

Most recently, USA greenlit the drama series “Damnation,” which is described as an epic saga about the secret history of the 1930’s American heartland, centering on the mythic conflict and bloody struggle between big money and the downtrodden, God and greed, charlatans and prophets. The series will star Killian Scott, Logan Marshall-Green, and Sarah Jones.