TruTV Cancels ‘Upscale With Prentice Penny’ After One Season

TruTV has pulled the plug on the lifestyle show “Upscale With Prentice Penny” after one season.

But the host hasn’t given up his quest to spread tips on how to live the good life on a less-than-lavish budget. Penny, who is also the showrunner and exec producer of the HBO comedy “Insecure,” said he is shopping the half-hour “Upscale” to other outlets.

Penny disclosed his departure from Turner’s TruTV cabler in a Twitter message sent Thursday: “Unfortunately #UpscaleWithPrentice will not be a go at TruTV for a season two but we are going to find another home. Stay Bougie!”

 

“Upscale” premiered on TruTV in March for a 12-episode run. Penny, who is known for cutting a stylish figure on red carpets and such, is among a small but growing list of showrunners who have expanded their work to front-of-camera roles.

“Upscale” hails from Defy Media. Penny, Jared Hoffman, James Moore and Chris Pollack are exec producers.

