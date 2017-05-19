Upfronts 2017: Studios by the Numbers

The 2017 upfronts are over. Finished. Finito. Hasta la vista, upfronts.

What they have left in their wake are a pile of numbers — of shows renewed, of pilots picked up, of dollars owed to Greg Berlanti. Here, Variety takes a look at some key stats for the studios.

6 — The number of new broadcast series ordered from 20th Century Fox. That’s not the lowest number for any of the Big Six studios (a title that falls to Sony Pictures Television with three). But it is a 50% drop-off from last season, when Fox led all studios with 12 new broadcast shows sold. Fox had the highest percentage drop-off from last year to this of any studio.

14 — The number of new and current series produced by Marvel Television across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. That’s one more new or current series than Sony has. And Marvel serves as the lead studio on all of its shows save two — “Legion” (FX Productions) and the upcoming “The Gifted” (20th Century Fox Television).

4 — The number of new shows from super-producers Berlanti and Shonda Rhimes combined. Berlanti (Warner Bros.) has “Black Lightning” at the CW and “Deception” at ABC. Rhimes (ABC) has “For the People” and the untitled spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy,” both at ABC.

10 — The number of new series orders for CBS Television Studios, more than any of its competitors. CBS and Universal Television were the only studios to increase their numbers of new scripted broadcast series from last year. Warner Bros. Television was even at eight, with all other studios posting declines.

2 — The number of Universal Television dramas on NBC’s fall schedule. Former studio chief Bela Bajaria exited last year after NBC picked up four new dramas from its sister studio, but held them all until midseason, opting to schedule 20th Century Fox Television’s “This Is Us” and Sony’s “Timeless” in fall instead. This year, new studio head Pearlena Igbokwe will have “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” and “The Brave” on in fall, with the latter getting the plum 10 p.m. Monday time period following “The Voice.”

1 — The number of multi-camera comedies sold by studios other than CBS and Warner Bros. (both of which sold only to the CBS television network). That one show was the “Will & Grace” revival at Universal Television, which was given a straight-to series order by NBC.

3 — The number of co-productions picked up to series from Sony — the entirety of Sony’s pickup roster. Last year, three of Sony’s five pickups were co-productions.