USA Network has set key members for the “Unsolved” pilot, a scripted true crime project based on the murder investigations of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine will all star as detectives who were integral in the cases surrounding the highly-publicized murders, Variety has learned.

“Unsolved” will chronicle the two major police investigations into the separate murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. The series is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders.

Duhamel will star as Detective Greg Kading. Best known for “Transformers,” Duhamel has been courting a few broadcast pilot offers this season. His other film credits include “Safe Haven” “You’re Not You” and “New Year’s Eve.” He also starred on the NBC crime drama “Las Vegas,” and recently recurred on Hulu’s “11.22.63.” He is repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Viewpoint.

Simpson will play Detective Russell Poole, who, in 1997, investigated the murder of Biggie, and became convinced the LAPD was covering something up. His findings eventually led Voletta Wallace to file a massive lawsuit against the department.

Woodbine has been cast as Officer Daryn Dupree. In 2006, Dupree became a key member of the task force, who had deep knowledge of both Los Angeles gangs and the rap industry.

Simpson is coming off of a career-turning role in HBO’s “Westworld.” He is also known for his roles in “House of Cards,” “Hap and Leonard,” “The Newsroom” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He also has an arc on “Psych,” marking a reunion of sorts with USA Network. He recently guest-starred on NBC’s hit “This Is Us.” He is repped by Kim Callahan at Industry Entertainment and WME.

Woodbine is fresh off of FX’s critically-acclaimed anthology series “Fargo,” which earned him an Emmy nomination. He began his career with the lead role in “Strapped” with Forrest Whitaker, and then went onto films, including “Ray,” “Life,” “Devil,” “The Host,” and “Riddick.” Up next, he’ll appear in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” He is repped by Gersh and Jackoway Tyerman.

The roles of Tupac and Biggie are still to be cast.

“Unsolved” hails from Universal Cable Productions. “The People. v. O.J. Simpson” alum Anthony Hemingway is set to direct the pilot, and will serve as an executive producer, alongside his producing partner Mark Taylor and Kyle Long who is writing the pilot. Kading, who authored the book “Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations,” will consult on the pilot script, and will serve as a co-executive producer.