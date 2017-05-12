Tupac-Biggie Smalls Series ‘Unsolved’ Greenlit at USA Network

Unsolved USA Network
James Minchin III/USA Network

USA Network has given the greenlight to “Unsolved,” the scripted true crime series based on the murder investigations of Tupac Shakur and Biggie SmallsVariety has learned.

The series is expected to premiere in early 2018.

Unsolved” will chronicle the two major police investigations into the separate murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. The series is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders.

Josh Duhamel stars as Kading in the series, alongside Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine, who both play detectives. Newcomer Marcc Rose plays Tupac and Wavyy Jonez plays The Notorious B.I.G.

Announced today, Jamie McShane and Brent Sexton have joined the series as two more detectives who were integral in the murder investigations. Other cast members are Luke James as Sean Puffy Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie Smalls’ mother, Voletta Wallace, and Letoya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight.

Simpson (“Westworld”) will play Detective Russell Poole, who in 1997, investigated the murder of Biggie, and became convinced the LAPD was covering something up. His findings eventually led Voletta Wallace to file a massive lawsuit against the department. Woodbine (“Fargo”) will play Officer Daryn Dupree. In 2006, Dupree became a key member of the task force, who had deep knowledge of both Los Angeles gangs and the rap industry.

Kyle Long created the series and serves as executive producer and writer. Other executive producers are Anthony Hemingway, who directed the pilot, and his producing partner Mark Taylor. Former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who is portrayed by Duhamel in the series, will serve as co-executive producer. Kading authored the book “Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations” and consulted on the pilot script with Long. Universal Cable Productions is behind the series.

  1. George Lewis says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Pass. Sounds ‘ghetto. Don’t like ‘ghetto’. Poor decision by USA, a generally great network (SUITS, COLONY, QUEEN OF THE SOUTH, & the lesser show SHOOTER).

