‘UnREAL’ Renewed for Season 4 at Lifetime, ‘Mary Kills People’ Renewed for Season 2

Lifetime has renewed “UnREAL” for Season 4 and “Mary Kills People” for Season 2, the network announced Friday at the TCA summer press tour

The renewal for “UnREAL” comes ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere in early 2018. The scripted series offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a hit dating competition program. THe series is led by Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer. It also stars Caitlin FitzGerald, Craig Bierko, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Josh Kelly, Brennan Elliott, and Genevieve Buechner.

Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and produced by A+E Studios, Seasons 3 and 4 are helmed by showrunner and executive producer Stacy Rukeyser. Season 3 is also executive produced by Shapiro, Robert M. Sertner, Sally DeSipio, Peter O’Fallon and David Solomon.

“Mary Kills People,” which also returns in early 2018, follows single mother Mary Harris (Caroline Dhavernas), an ER doctor by day, but by night, she and her partner Des (Richard Short), a former plastic surgeon, moonlight as underground angels of death helping terminally ill patients slip away on their own terms. Jay Ryan will return as Ben Wesley.

The series is executive produced by Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron, Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby. It will be directed by Kelly Makin, Norma Bailey and David Wellington with Holly Dale as co-executive producer. Tara Armstrong created the series and is executive producer and writer. Entertainment One and Cameron Pictures Inc. produce, in association with Corus Entertainment.

In addition, the network has greenlit the Toni Braxton-led original film”Faith Under Fire” and the biopic “The Simone Biles Story.”

“Faith Under Fire” stars Braxton as Antoinette Tuff, a clerical worker who talks down a school shooter. The other film will explore the life of Biles, America’s most decorated gymnast with 19 Olympic and World Championship medals.