‘Masters of Sex’ star Caitlin FitzGerald has been cast in season three of Lifetime’s “UnReal.” FitzGerald will be the first female suitor on “Everlasting,” the fictional reality show at the center of the scripted drama.

FitzGerald will star in season three opposite Shiri Appleby’s Rachel Goldberg and Constance Zimmer’s Quinn King, the producers of “Bachelor”-styling dating competition “Everlasting.” FitzGerald’s character will pick from a bevy of male suitors competing for her affection on national television.

Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro co-created “UnReal” and serve as executive producers on the series. Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, Robert M. Sertner, and Sally DeSipio also serve as executive producers. The show is the first scripted series fully produced and distributed by A+E Studios.

FitzGerald starred as Libby Masters on Showtime’s original drama series “Masters of Sex” and as Carol on the final season of Sundance TV’s drama “Rectify.” She is represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content, Peikoff Law Office, and BWR Public Relations. In addition to Appleby and Zimmer, FitzGerald joins returning “UnReal” cast members Craig Bierko, Josh Kelly, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Genevieve Buchner.

Season two of “UnReal” aired last year. It averaged a 0.21 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers and 505,000 total viewers.