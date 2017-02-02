Univision-owned stations are going back up on Charter Communications after a New York judge issued a temporary restraining order in the carriage battle between the Spanish-language media giant and the cable operator.

Univision stations went dark at midnight Tuesday as the sides battle over interpretations of the contract governing Univision’s restransmission consent agreement with Charter. On Thursday, a New York Supreme Court judge ordered Univision’s O&O station signals restored to Charter systems for seven days while the sides fight it out in court.

The judge’s order applies to Univision O&Os across all of the affected Charter markets.

Univision noted that the judge’s order requires Charter to post a bond covering “the actual market value of Univision programming, rather than the inadequate rates that Charter Spectrum has been paying.”

