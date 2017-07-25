Universal TV Signs Danielle Claman Gelber to First-Look Deal

Veteran producer and TV executive Danielle Claman Gelber has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television. Gelber will produce new programming for a wide variety of platforms.

“I’ve known Danielle since we were colleagues at Showtime and she’s always had wonderful taste in material and a keen eye for writing talent,” says Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe. “I couldn’t be happier that she and I will get to continue our collaboration at Universal Television.”

“I’m thrilled to continue such an ongoing productive and fantastic relationship with longtime friends and colleagues, Bob, Jen and Pearlena through NBC and UTV,” Gelber says. “I could not feel more supported, and I’m excited to cover a wide swath of creative territory with them in broadcast, cable and streaming.”

Gelber recently founded a television production company, Acoustic Productions, which will be based at Universal Television.

Gelber most recently served as the exec vice president of Dick Wolf’s production company Wolf Films, leading scripted programming and development. She served as senior VP of original programming at Showtime from 2002 to 2011. There she worked on several series, including “Weeds,” “The Big C,” and “Episodes.” Prior to joining Showtime, she spent seven years as senior VP of drama development at Fox.