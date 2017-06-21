Universal TV Promotes Drama-Development Chief Erin Underhill

Universal Television is beefing up its drama-development team.

Erin Underhill has been promoted to exec VP of drama development. The studio has also hired Vivian Cannon as senior VP of drama development. Underhill will report to Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe. Cannon will report to Underhill.

“I have been nothing short of amazed by Erin’s work ethic and talent this past development season,” Igbokwe said. “She is well regarded by all our producers because she brings an extraordinary instinct for great characters and stories to the table.”

Underhill had previously served as senior VP of drama development at the studio. Among the series that she oversaw development of are “The Brave,” “Good Girls,” “Reverie,” and “Rise” at NBC, as well as “Wisdom of the Crowd” at CBS. She began her career at NBC in 2000, and was previously vice president of drama development and vice president of current series at the network.

Cannon is a veteran TV producer who has worked on pilots and series for HBO, Showtime, NBC, ABC and FX. She recently served as executive producer on AMC’s “Preacher.”

Igbokwe added, “Vivian’s deep well of relationships and her tenacity make her a perfect addition to the already incredible Universal Television team.”