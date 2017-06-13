‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The series stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond and David Miner serve as executive prodocuers. The series is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

Kemper plays the titular character, a woman who is looking to restart her life after she was kidnapped and held prisoner for years in a bunker by a deranged reverend. In Season 3, Kimmy decides to attend college after obtaining her GED. Meanwhile, Titus (Burgess) returns to New York and becomes convinced that his boyfriend has cheated on him while he was away.

The series has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards for its first two seasons, including one nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Kemper and two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Burgess. It has also been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series twice.

In addition to executive producing, Fey has guest starred on the series in multiple roles. She played a prosecutor in the end of Season 1 and then played Kimmy’s alcoholic therapist in Season 2. She is just one of several high-profile guest stars on the show, including Ray Liotta, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jeff Goldblum, Jon Hamm, Ice-T, and Laura Dern.

All three seasons of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are currently streaming on Netflix.