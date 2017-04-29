‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’: 12 Things We Learned About Season 3 at Tribeca Screening

Sushi on a naked Amy Sedaris, Titus as Queen Bey and Trump University are among the many things that fans can expect from the third season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which bows May 19.

On Friday, Tribeca film fest-goers got to see the first two episodes of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy. Kimmy, played by Ellie Kemper, finds herself in an unfamiliar position with the Reverend back in her life. Titus (Tituss Burgess) returns from his cruise and Lillian (Carol Kane) breaks up with her boyfriend Robert Durst, played by Fred Armisen.

After the screening, “Kimmy Schmidt” co-creators and executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and stars Kemper, Burgess, Krakowski and Kane gathered to spill a few more beans about what to expect from the third season.

Beyond Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin, and Maya Rudolph appearing as guest stars, here are 12 things we learned from the conversation about the series.

There is A LOT of Titus as Queen Bey. Episode two focuses on Mikey and Titus’ relationship and invokes Beyonce’s album “Lemonade.” Titus’ homage to Bey is spot on, especially when he takes his baseball bat to his boyfriend Mikey’s truck. “I didn’t think it was going to be as expansive as it was.” Burgess said. “But the queen in me was like – Yeah!”

Krakowski’s Jacqueline tells college-bound Kimmy that she spent only one year at college – Trump University. “Go Pricks!” she cheers. “We shot almost all of the season before the election,” Carlock said. “We didn’t want to take a guess (who would win). We would have been wrong. But knowing they were on the air, we wrote some jokes about both (Trump and Clinton). It was mostly just a desire to make sure we were attacking him in some way.”

Titus tries to get a job at “Sesame Street” but things go bad when he’s asked to be in a threesome with a puppet and a male puppeteer (Bill Barretta). When asked by an audience member if “Sesame Street” employees have seen the episode, Carlock paused. “Here’s the thing, we only say ‘Sesame Street.’ We made up our own logos. If we ever want them to do anything for us ever again, that might be problematic. It will be interesting when they see that episode.”

The show, which was originally supposed to air on NBC, is able to tackle a lot more being on Netflix, explained Fey. Those include Jacqueline’s fight with the Washington Redskins football team. Fey explained that a network wouldn’t want to take on jokes about the NFL due to advertising. “They bring in a lot of money,” she said.

Lillian’s break up with Durst prompts him to urinate in his pants. “If Bobby Durst peed in his pants on NBC we would have had a conversation with (an executive) and she would be like, ‘We have to be above it.’ Fey said. “There is a network rule nothing can come in and out of your body.”

Maya Rudolph and Titus spend some time on a row boat later in the season. “Those two really gave each other the giggles,” Fey said.

Kimmy considers going to a college called Robert Moses College for Whites with the “Whites” crossed out and replaced with “Everybody.”

Titus’ boyfriend Mikey (Mike Carlsen) played a construction worker on “30 Rock” as well as on “Kimmy.” “He came in and auditioned again,” Fey said. “I don’t know if we have pigeon brains, but we were like, ‘I like that guy again.’ Oh it’s the same guy. Ok.”

Ray Liotta was Kemper’s favorite guest star this season. “I was so scared at first because he’s Ray Liotta and he’s played some tough guys,” Kemper said. “The first day he didn’t say very much. The second day I felt like he was warming up a little and then by the third day he was literally holding a kitty standing in the rain. He is the sweetest man.”

When an audience member asked Fey if she was angry at NBC for rejecting the series and selling it to Netflix, Fey laughed. “We still work for NBC,” Fey said. “They make the show. We are still lifetime NBC-ers.”

Fey said that Lillian goes on the find new love and “Titus continues to try and fails to be a decent person.”

Krakowski cried tears of gratitude for being part of the show. She told fans to expect big things from Jacqueline this season. “By the end of season three she is really standing on her own two feet even though she has Barbie arches,” she said.

(Pictured: Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper, Tina Fey, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Robert Carlock)