‘Umbrella Academy’ Netflix Series Rounds Out Cast With ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum, ‘Hamilton’ Star

“The Umbrella Academy” series at Netflix has found its main cast, Variety has learned.

The series is adding cast members Tom Hopper as Luther, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, David Castañeda as Diego, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five. They join previously announced cast member Ellen Page, who will play Vanya.

The live action series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) – Luther, Diego, Allison, Vanya, Klaus and Number Five – as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Hopper just wrapped shooting a starring role opposite Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams in Voltage/STX’s comedy “I Feel Pretty.” Most recently, he played Dickon Tarly in Season 7 of “Game Of Thrones.” Hopper also starred as Billy Bones in Starz’s “Black Sails.”

Raver-Lampman is the breakout star of the national touring company of “Hamilton.” After being a part of the original ensemble on Broadway, she was promoted to the role of Angelica Schuyler for the West Coast run. Her previous Broadway credits include “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Hair,” and the national touring company of “Wicked.” “The Umbrella Academy” marks her first television role.

Castañeda is currently shooting the Billy Crystal-Ben Schwartz comedy, “We Are Unsatisfied.” His recent work includes a lead role in the independent feature “El Chicano,” opposite Raul Castillo and George Lopez. He also stars alongside Benicio Del Torro and Josh Brolin in Lionsgate’s forthcoming “Soldado,” the sequel to the hit film “Sicario.”

Gallagher starred as Nicky on Nickelodeon’s Emmy-winning series “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” which recently ended after three seasons.

Sheehan famously portrayed Nathan on the British series “Misfits.” He will also appear in the film “Mute” on Netflix, the second part of a planned trilogy from writer-director Duncan Jones that began with “Moon.” In December, he’ll star in Christian Rivers’ “Mortal Engines,” a sci-fi-fantasy movie co-written and produced by Peter Jackson. For television, Sheehan is currently shooting the second season of “Genius,” which chronicles the life and work of Picasso.

“The Umbrella Academy” series is based on the graphic novels of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The series will be produced by Universal Cable Productions. Steve Blackman will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Way will serve as co-executive producer. The pilot script was adapted by Jeremy Slater.

(Pictured: Tom Hopper, left; Emmy Raver-Lampman, right)