UFC’s ‘Contender Series’ Sets Premiere Date

UFC has set a premiere date for its new show, “The Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series.” The two-and-a-half hour show will premiere July 11 on UFC Fight Pass, the mixed martial arts organization’s subscription video service.

Hosted by UFC president White, “Contender Series” will feature five fights per episode in a variety of weight classes. The fights will be regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Competitors will be effectively auditioning for slots as UFC fighters. At the end of each episode, white will decide whether to offer any of the fighters a UFC contract. Some episodes will see contracts offered to multiple fighters, while other episodes could see no contracts offered.

Previous UFC series “The Ultimate Fighter” and “Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight” will continue to be filmed. The launch of “Contender Series” marks an additional investment by UFC in its over-the-top offering Fight Pass.

UFC was purchased in July of 2016 by WME/IMG and and its private equity partners Silver Lake, KKR and Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, L.P. and MSD Partners, L.P. for $4 billion. The UFC deal represents the biggest content acquisition WME/IMG since since the Hollywood talent agency and sports and events powerhouse were merged in late 2013.