UCP Developing Projects With Sam Raimi, ‘Sense8’ Writers Under Renewed Dark Horse Entertainment Deal

Universal Cable Productions has renewed its first-look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. As part of the renewed agreement, the studio has begun development on series adaptations on several Dark Horse comics and podcasts.

Among the new projects are “Tanis,” based on the hit podcast, developed by Lee Shipman (“The Son”) and podcast creator Terry Miles and produced by Sam Raimi and Debbie Liebling through their company POD 3; “Mind MGMT,” from Matt Kindt, developed by Dan Cerone (“The Blacklist”); “The Bright Sessions” adapted for television by Gabrielle G. Stanton (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Flash”) and creator and star of the podcast, Lauren Shippen; and “Flutter” based on the LGBTQ comic by Jennie Wood and adapted by Katherine Lindberg and Marc Rosen.

“Dark Horse Entertainment is a comic mastermind with deep knowledge of the genre and an expertise in developing content” said Dawn Olmstead, Executive Vice President of Development, Universal Cable Productions. “We’re excited to continue to partner with Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg as we kick off our series Umbrella Academy on Netflix and shepherd the many adaptions we have set up around town.”

“Dark Horse is proud to continue its partnership with Universal Cable Productions. Our companies have worked together closely with great success. We have some exciting projects in the works and couldn’t be happier about continuing the relationship,” said Mike Richardson, President of Dark Horse Entertainment.