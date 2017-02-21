Last week, the Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball team won its landmark 100th consecutive game.

In its upcoming documentary series “UConn: The March to Madness,” IMG’s original content unit and HBO Sports follow the Huskies as they chase a fifth consecutive national championship. The series, a follow up to last season’s look at the Gonzaga men’s basketball team, premieres March 1 on HBO.

The first episode will premiere at one hour with subsequent episodes running half an hour each.

The series will follow UConn in a transitional season, with three star players having just graduated. It tracks players, coaches and support staff for the team — including legendary coach Geno Auriemma. Currently in his 32nd season at UConn, Auriemma is the most successful coach in the history of women’s college basketball. His teams have won 11 national championships and 21 conference tournament championships. He is a seven-time recipient of the Naismith Award for college coach of the year.

Watch a video from the documentary of Auriemma giving a postgame speech: