Tyra Banks Signs With UTA

Host, producer, and model Tyra Banks has signed with UTA, Variety has learned. She was previously represented by WME.

Banks currently serves as host of the NBC competition series “America’s Got Talent,” traditionally broadcast’s highest rated summer program. She is the creator and executive producer of “America’s Next Top Model,” which is coming off of a high-rated season on VH1. The reality franchise returns on the Viacom-owned cable channel for a 24th season in January, with Banks set to return as host. “America’s Next top Model” airs internationally in more than 73 countries.

A graduate of Harvard Business School’s owner-president management program, Banks is a visiting professor at Stanford University Business school, and will return to teach there this spring. She is also one of the original Victoria’s Secret Angels and was the first African American model featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She continues to be represented by law firm Ziffren Brittenham.