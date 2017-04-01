Tyra Banks has decreed: You can smize at any age.

After 23 cycles, the recently re-appointed host of “America’s Next Top Model” announced that she is doing away with an age limit for the upcoming iteration.

“There have been 23 cycles of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years old or younger,” Banks said in a video posted online Saturday. “You know what I hear all the time? ‘Tyra, come on. Why have an age limit?’ So you know what? I’m taking that age limit off.”

“You want to audition for ‘America’s Next Top Model’? I don’t care how old you are, honey,” she said. “You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel.”

Banks launched “America’s Next Top Model” in 2003, but passed hosting duties for the 23rd cycle, the first to air on VH1, to Rita Ora. In March, Banks announced she would take back the role she originated in addition to hosting “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ‘ANTM’ fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” Banks said upon announcing she would return to host “ANTM.” “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA.”

