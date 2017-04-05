“Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey has been cast in a recurring role on The CW series “Jane the Virgin,” Variety has learned.

Posey will appear in a multi-episode arc as someone from Jane’s past. His first appearance will be in the upcoming Season 3 finale. In addition to starring on “Teen Wolf,” Posey recently made his directorial debut on an episode of the show, which will air this summer. His other recent credits include a voice role on the Disney animated series “Elena of Avalor” and an appearance in the Kevin Smith film “Yoga Hosers.” He is repped by The Gersh Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Leslie B. Abell.

The series follows Jane Villanueva, a driven young woman studying to become a teacher, nursing a dream to be a writer, and supporting herself with a job at a Miami hotel. Though she’s been “saving herself” until she and her fiancé are married, Jane’s meticulous life plans are turned upside down when her doctor accidentally artificially inseminates her with a specimen meant for someone else.

The series stars Gina Rodriguez as Jane, Justin Baldoni as Rafael, Brett Dier as Michael, Andrea Navedo as Xiomara, Yael Grobglas as Petra, Ivonne Coll as Alba, and Jaime Camil as Rogelio. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Electus, with executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl and Jorge Granier.