TV News Roundup: Tyga, C.J. Wallace Cast in Season 3 of MTV’s ‘Scream’ Series

In today’s roundup, Tyga and C.J. Wallace have been cast in MTV’s “Scream,” and A&E Networks’ “The Murder of Laci Peterson” will premiere in August.

CASTING

Rappers Tyga and C.J. Wallace have signed on as series regulars for the upcoming third season of MTV‘s “Scream,” which premieres in March 2018 as a three-night event on MTV. The season, which will be moving production from New Orleans to Atlanta, features an entirely new cast, series location and premise that revolves around Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.

Tyga is set to play the role of Jamal, Deion’s older step-brother. Wallace, the son of rapper The Notorious B.I.G., will take on the role of Amir, a good kid whose strict parents expect him to keep clean during high school, stay away from girls and ultimately find his place within the family business. Queen Latifah is executive producing with Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty of Flaver Unit Entertainment, joining returning exec producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein via the Dimension TV umbrella as well as Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are producers. Brett Matthews is showrunner and executive producer.

DATES

A&E Networks will premiere “The Murder of Laci Peterson,” an original limited documentary series, Tuesday, August 15 at 10 p.m. The six-episode series takes a fresh look at the trial of Scott Peterson for the murder of his wife Laci. Through unprecedented access and interviews, including new interviews with Scott Peterson from prison, the docuseries explores the infamous trial, the case that destroyed a family, gripped a nation and defined an era, as a vehicle for understanding America’s criminal justice system and the ways in which outside influences can affect that system.

DEALS

Banijay Group’s Bunim/Murry Productions has signed an exclusive production deal with former Zodiak USA CCO and CEO Joel Karsberg. Under the POD with Karsberg’s new company, Kreativ Inc., he will develop and produce unscripted formats, backed exclusively by BMP. Jesse Daniels, former director of development at Entertainment One (eOne), will join the new company as vice president of development. Most recently at Zodiak USA, also a Banijay Group company, Karsberg led development with a focus on adapting unscripted international formats for the U.S. market and served as executive producer for “Celebrity Wife Swap” and “Planet Primetime.” Prior to joining Zodiak USA in 2014, Karsberg served as CCO at Zodiak Nordic and chairman of Zodiak’s international development board. He was responsible for the creative cooperation between Zodiak’s 45 subsidiaries, which operated between 15 different countries.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Discovery has promoted Josh Kovolenko to senior vice president of marketing strategy and operations for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Science Channel. In his new role, Kovolenko will oversee the marketing strategy and partnership group, the marketing production team and the marketing on-air operations for all three networks. Kovolenko will relocate from Silver Spring, Md., to Los Angeles in September and continue to report to Lara Richardson, group executive vice president of Marketing for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel. Kovolenko joined Discovery in March 2008 initially as a member of the global events and brand activation team producing many of the network’s most high profile events including the yearly Upfront presentation, MIPCOM and MIPTV as well as working on the launch of Planet Green and other company-wide initiatives.