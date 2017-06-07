TV News Roundup: TNT’s ‘Claws’ to Stream on Twitter Following TV Premiere

In today’s roundup, TNT announced the streaming of “Claws” on , and ITV America signs with Scout Productions.

PREMIERES

TNT announced the premiere episode of “Claws” will stream on Twitter following the series launch on Saturday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. The episode will then stream on Twitter at 10 p.m. ET, marking the platform’s first ever streaming of a basic cable drama. Twitter will also play a role during TNT’s premiere, as the cast including Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes will live tweet along with the episode from New Orleans. This is Twitter’s second collaboration with a Turner network. In April, the social network streamed an encore episode of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

DEALS

ITV America announced it has signed Scout Productions (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) to an exclusive pod deal. Through the deal, Scout Productions founders will create and produce series under ITV America’s banner under a range of genres. As a new label under ITV America, Scout Productions will develop content for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The deal was brokered by Ed Simpson, executive vice president of business development and international at ITV America. Scout Productions is repped by WME.

Charles Payne resigned a multi-year deal with Fox Business News, where he will continue as host of “Making Money with Charles Payne.” The program, which launched in 2014, explores investment opportunities based on the top stories of the day. He also appears on FNC’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” “Cashin In,” and “Cost of Freedom.” Before Payne joined the network as a contributor in 2007, he began his career as an analyst on Wall Street.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Circle of Confusion Television Studios has named Russ Buchholz as executive vice president and head of creative affairs. In the newly created role, Buchholz will run the Los Angeles-based operations of the company that will source, develop and produce premium scripted programming, with support from ITV Studios America. Previously, Buchholz was the senior vice president of creative affairs at Endemol Shine Studios.

Richard Drew joined Scott Brothers Entertainment as vice president of development. In this role, Drew will work with Josie Crimi, executive vice president of development and production, and will oversee the development department. Before joining Scott Brothers Entertainment, Drew was the founder and president of Savannah Media, a New York-based production company. He started his career in television in London, working on the children’s series “Scratchy & Co.”