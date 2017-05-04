‘Twin Peaks’ Welcomes Back Original Characters in New Showtime Trailer (Watch)

With “Twin Peaks” returning in less than three weeks, Showtime is giving viewers another glimpse at the revival in a new trailer — however, the video may look familiar, if you watched the original series.

Along with FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, Showtime’s latest short teaser gives the first look at some of the original “Twin Peaks” characters, including Ed Hurley, Carl Rodd, Laura Palmer’s mother Sarah, Deputy Andy Brennan, and Deputy Hawk.

Along with the familiar faces, the new “Twin Peaks” will feature a lengthy list of new cast members. Last year, Showtime revealed the whopping 217 actors who would appear in the series, including Naomi Watts, Amanda Seyfried, Laura Dern, Monica Bellucci, Jim Belushi, Ashley Judd, and more. For a refresher, click here.

Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” is based on the cult-favorite series that ran for two seasons in 1990 and 1991. The reboot hails from original creators David Lynch and Mark Frost with Lynch directing all 18 hours. The limited event series picks up 25 years after the people of Twin Peaks were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.

“Twin Peaks” will be an 18-hour event series, kicking off with a two-hour premiere on May 21 at 9 p.m.