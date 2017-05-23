‘Twin Peaks’ Posts Soft Linear Ratings, Drives Record Showtime Streaming Sign Ups

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
'Twin Peaks' Posts Soft Ratings, Drives

The long-awaited return of “Twin Peaks” may not have been a ratings breakout during its Sunday premiere, but the show will most likely see the lion’s share of its viewership in delayed viewing.

According to Nielsen data, the two-hour premiere averaged 506,000 viewers in its initial airing and a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 in live-plus-same day viewing. That is of course a fraction of the 34 million viewers the initial series debut pulled in back in 1990, but that was also before the rise of cable, let alone streaming.

Showtime won’t be sweating those numbers, however. The premium cabler announced that Sunday was the single biggest sign up day for their Showtime streaming service ever. The show also generated 4.7 million total impressions on Twitter, trending both in the United States and worldwide and ranking number one in prime time among all series.  In addition, the show has already averaged 1.1 million viewers, when counting repeat airings, streaming, and on-demand viewing.

Immediately following the premiere, Showtime offered subscribers access to the third and fourth parts across the streaming service and on-demand. Those two hours will then air back-to-back on May 28, followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

Related

Kyle MacLachlan in a still from Twin Peaks. Photo: Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

TV Review: David Lynch’s ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’

The revival hails from original creators David Lynch and Mark Frost with Lynch directing all 18 hours. The limited event series picks up 25 years after the people of Twin Peaks were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.

Along with the familiar faces, the new “Twin Peaks” will feature a lengthy list of new cast members. Last year, Showtime revealed the whopping 217 actors who would appear in the series, including Naomi Watts, Amanda Seyfried, Laura Dern, Monica Bellucci, Jim Belushi, Ashley Judd, and more.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad