“Twin Peaks” is finally coming back to television.

The long-awaited revival will debut on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour premiere episode. The limited event series will consist of 18 hours total.

The announcement was made Monday by Showtime president and CEO David Nevins at the 2017 Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Following the TV premiere, Showtime subscribers can watch the third and fourth hours of “Twin Peaks” on Showtime’s streaming service, Showtime Anytime, and Showtime On Demand. In the second week on TV, the third and fourth hours will air back-to-back on the network, starting at 9 p.m. One-hour episodes will air in subsequent weeks.

The new “Twin Peaks” is written and exec produced by original creators David Lynch and Mark Frost. Lynch directed the entire 18-hour series, which picks up 25 years after the people of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. The original show ran two seasons in 1990 and 1991.

Original star Kyle MacLachlan will return for the reboot, along with a huge cast of returning players and newcomers. To see the entire list of 217 actors, click here.

At TCA, Nevins revealed that he’s screened all 18 hours of the “Twin Peaks” revival, alongside Lynch who brought donuts and coffee for the screening. The executive teased that the new version of “Twin Peaks” is the “pure heroin vision of David Lynch, and I am very excited to be putting that out.”