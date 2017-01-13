Agent Cooper is back in action.

Showtime released a new teaser on Friday for the hotly-anticipated “Twin Peaks” revival, and the 30-second video features the first glimpse of Kyle McLachlan’s character.

Though there’s no dialogue in the new trailer, the iconic “Twin Peaks” music leads the viewer back into the sleepy TV town. Then, MacLachlan’s Agent Cooper appears and then the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign is shown.

“Twin Peaks” returns on May 21 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour premiere episode. The full limited event series will be 18 hours.

The new “Twin Peaks” — which is based off the cult-favorite series that ran two seasons in 1990 and 1991 — hails from original creators David Lynch and Mark Frost. Lynch directed the entire 18-hour series, which picks up 25 years after the people of Twin Peaks were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.

Earlier this week at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Showtime execs described the new “Twin Peaks” as the “pure heroin” version of Lynch’s original show. At the event, Lynch also spoke to reporters about the revival series. Click here to see what he teased.