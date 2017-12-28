In Memoriam: TV Stars We Lost in 2017

The world of TV had a rough year in 2017, with the death of the beloved Mary Tyler Moore hitting hard. TV’s Batman, Adam West, Jim Nabors of “Gomer Pyle,” Della Reese of “Touched by an Angel” and “The Partridge Family’s” David Cassidy were among other TV notables who died this year.

Here’s a look back at who the television community lost in 2017:

Dick Gautier, best known as Hymie the robot on “Get Smart,” died Jan. 13 at 85. Miguel Ferrer, who died Jan. 19, starred on “NCIS: Los Angeles” as well as in both “Twin Peaks” series. Mike Connors, who played Joe Mannix on the popular detective show “Mannix,” died January 26. He was 91.

Six-time Emmy winner Moore died Jan. 25 at 80. She broke through as Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and went on to her own “Mary Tyler Moore” show, which ran for seven seasons and produced spinoffs “Rhoda,” “Phyllis” and “Lou Grant.”

Bill Paxton, who starred on “Big Love,” died Feb. 25 at 61. He also appeared in miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys” and was appearing in “Training Day” when he died.

Joseph Wapner, the first judge to appear on long-running “The People’s Court” series, died Feb. 26 at 97. Wapner served as a Los Angeles Superior Court judge for more than 20 years. “Battlestar Galactica’s” captain Apollo Richard Hatch died Feb. 27 at 71. Earlier in his career, he appeared on “All My Children” and numerous other shows.

Game show creator Chuck Barris died March 21 at 87. He hosted “The Gong Show” and was responsible for “The Dating Game” and “The Newlywed Game.”

Insult comic Don Rickles, who made appearances on numerous series and talk shows, died April 6 at 90. He also appeared in Martin Scorsese’s film”Casino.” “Happy Days” star Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham, was found dead April 22; she was 56 and had reportedly been suffering from cancer.

Prolific character actor Powers Boothe died May 14 at 68. He appeared in TV shows including “Deadwood,” “Nashville” and “24” in addition to numerous films. James Bond fans were devastated when Roger Moore died on May 23; the British actor was also known for his role as dashing thief Simon Templar on “The Saint” and for “The Persuaders,” in which he starred with Tony Curtis.

Less than a year after he was forced to resign from the network he helped create after sexual harassment claims, Fox News, Roger Ailes died at 77 on May 18.

Emmy-nominated actress Glenne Headley died June 8 at 62. She appeared in miniseries “Lonesome Dove” and the Showtime movie “Bastard Out of Carolina,” and was appearing on Hulu’s “Future Man” at the time of her death. One of the many actors to don the black cape, Adam West, died June 9 at 88. The “Batman” series star fought crime for three seasons in the 1960s before becoming a voice actor and frequent guest star.

July’s deaths included Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, who also had a long TV career, starring in “Mission: Impossible,” “Space: 1999” and “Entourage.” He died July 15 at 89.

“True Blood” star Nelsan Ellis was just 39 when he died on July 24. The actor who played Lafayette also appeared in “The Help” and “Elementary.”

Veteran voice actress June Foray died July 26 at 99 years old. Among the characters she voiced over the years were “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show’s” Rocky the Flying Squirrel and his nemesis Natasha Fatale of Boris and Natasha fame; Nell from “Dudley Do-Right”; Granny in the “Tweety and Sylvester” cartoons and Cindy Lou Who in Chuck Jones’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

In August, comedian Dick Gregory died on Aug. 19. The 84-year old was a familiar presence on the late night talk show circuit. Jay Thomas, best known for his roles on classic sitcoms “Murphy Brown” and “Cheers,” died Aug. 24 at 69.

Comedy icon Jerry Lewis died Aug. 20 at 91; he raised billions through the Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon and became a polarizing figure later in life.

Frank Vincent, who often portrayed gangsters such as his role as Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos,” died Sept. 13 at 78.

Known for his film roles such as “Paris, Texas,” Harry Dean Stanton returned to television later in life after getting his start on the small screen in the 1950s. The “Big Love” and “Twin Peaks” star died Sept. 15 at 91. Monty Hall, who hosted game show “Let’s Make a Deal” for nearly 40 years, died Sept. 30 at 96.

Robert Guillaume, the title character of 1980s sitcom “Benson,” died Oct. 24 at 89. The character was spun off from his appearance on “Soap” and he also starred on “Sports Night.”

Several big television names died in November. After a successful career as an R&B singer, Della Reese became a TV star on “Touched By An Angel” and shows like “Chico and the Man.” She died Nov. 19 at 86.

David Cassidy, who died Nov. 21, became a teen idol as the oldest son of “The Partridge Family,” which ran for four seasons. He went on to a career in music and musical theater.

Jim Nabors also started out on another series, “The Andy Griffith Show,” before he got his own sitcom “Gomer Pyle,” which ran for four seasons. He died Nov. 30 at 87.