Salary Survey 2017: A Look at Who Makes What in TV

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
TV Stars Salaries Revealed
Johnson/Clarke: HBO; De Nero/Letterman: Rex/Shutterstock

The explosion of demand for high-end TV series and the emergence of deep-pocketed new buyers such as Netflix and Amazon has been an enormous windfall for marquee talent. Just ask Robert De Niro, or David Letterman, or Katy Perry.

SEE MORE: From the August 22, 2017, issue of Variety

Stars with brand names are more in demand than ever as dozens of competing outlets search for anything that will help a show stand out from the pack. The new business models that govern streaming services have also had the effect of raising upfront payments to top talent because traditional forms of generating a profit from a hit series — through international sales and off-network syndication — are no longer an option.

Related

Female Paygap on television

The Fight for Equal Pay: Women, Minorities on TV Still Making Less Than White Men

Among the winners in the past year on the drama side were Robert De Niro, who is in line to receive an eye-popping $775,00 per episode for the untitled Amazon drama series from director David O. Russell. Other big gainers include “Shameless” stars Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy and the “Ozark” duo of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

On the flip side, lesser-known actors such as Jason Hartley and Chrissy Metz started out with modest (by comparison) episodic fees for the first season of “This Is Us,” although they are surely poised to add more zeroes in the future. Claire Foy has been collecting awards and praise for her work as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown,” but her Season 1 episodic fee reflects the markedly lower pay scales for British productions.

Here’s a sampling of estimates for the paychecks banked by some of TV’s most notable stars. In some cases, the per episode fees reflect additional compensation for their work as producers or for their profit participation stakes.

DRAMA
ACTOR SHOW/NETWORK Per-Episode Estimate
Robert De Niro Untitled/Amazon $775,000
Mark Harmon NCIS/CBS $525,000
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones/HBO $500,000
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones/HBO $500,000
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones/HBO $500,000
Kit Harington Game of Thrones/HBO $500,000
Lena Headey Game of Thrones/HBO $500,000
Kevin Costner Yellowstone/Par $500,000
Kevin Spacey House of Cards/Netflix $500,000
Claire Danes Homeland/Showtime $450,000
Ellen Pompeo Grey’s Anatomy/ABC $450,000
William H. Macy Shameless/Showtime $350,000
Emmy Rossum Shameless/Showtime $350,000
Billy Bob Thornton Goliath/Amazon $350,000
Jason Bateman Ozark/Netflix $300,000
Laura Linney Ozark/Netflix $300,000
Anthony Hopkins Westworld/HBO $300,000
Kiefer Sutherland Designated Survivor/ABC $300,000
James Spader The Blacklist/NBC $300,000
Kerry Washington Scandal/ABC $250,000
Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale/Hulu $200,000
Jeffrey Donovan Shut Eye/Hulu $175,000
Michael Weatherly Bull/CBS $175,000
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul/AMC $150,000
Caitriona Balfe Outlander/Starz $100,000
Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul/AMC $100,000
Sam Heughan Outlander/Starz $100,000
Mandy Moore This Is Us/NBC $85,000
Milo Ventimiglia This Is Us/NBC $85,000
Sterling K. Brown This Is Us/NBC $75,000
Claire Foy The Crown/Netflix $40,000
Justin Hartley This Is Us/NBC $40,000
Chrissy Metz This Is Us/NBC $40,000
Note: Some of these figures include fees for producing and back-end compensation.

It’s good to be Dwayne Johnson. The versatile superstar has become one of TV’s highest-paid comedy players thanks to the success of HBO’s “Ballers.” Meanwhile, Donald Glover is betting on the long-tail theory with his FX series “Atlanta,” agreeing to more modest fees upfront in exchange for a larger share of the backend.

The “Will & Grace” quartet of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean P. Hayes are back in the top echelon for the NBC revival series. The “Modern Family” and “Big Bang Theory” troupes had high-profile contract negotiations that plumped some paychecks. But it’s not all about the money. The original five stars of “Big Bang” agreed to slight pay cuts to help fund raises for their co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

COMEDY
ACTOR SHOW/NETWORK Per-Episode Estimate
Kaley Cuoco The Big Bang Theory/CBS $900,000
Johnny Galecki The Big Bang Theory/CBS $900,000
Simon Helberg The Big Bang Theory/CBS $900,000
Kunal Nayyar The Big Bang Theory/CBS $900,000
Jim Parsons The Big Bang Theory/CBS $900,000
Dwayne Johnson Ballers/HBO $650,000
Mayim Bialik The Big Bang Theory/CBS $500,000
Julie Bowen Modern Family/ABC $500,000
Ty Burrell Modern Family/ABC $500,000
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Modern Family/ABC $500,000
Ed O’Neill Modern Family/ABC $500,000
Melissa Rauch The Big Bang Theory/CBS $500,000
Eric Stonestreet Modern Family/ABC $500,000
Sofia Vergara Modern Family/ABC $500,000
Jeffrey Tambor Transparent/Amazon $275,000
Roseanne Barr Roseanne/ABC $250,000
John Goodman Roseanne/ABC $250,000
Sean P. Hayes Will & Grace/NBC $250,000
Patricia Heaton The Middle/ABC $250,000
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep/HBO $250,000
Eric McCormack Will & Grace/NBC $250,000
Debra Messing Will & Grace/NBC $250,000
Megan Mullally Will & Grace/NBC $250,000
Kevin James Kevin Can Wait/CBS $200,000
Matt LeBlanc Man With a Plan/CBS $200,000
Ellie Kemper Unbreakable Kimmy … /Netflix $150,000
Nick Nolte Graves/Epix $125,000
Leah Remini Kevin Can Wait/CBS $125,000
Craig Robinson Ghosted/Fox $125,000
Adam Scott Ghosted/Fox $125,000
Sela Ward Graves/Epix $125,000
Tituss Burgess Unbreakable Kimmy … /Netflix $90,000
Donald Glover Atlanta/FX $75,000

How badly did Netflix want David Letterman on its platform? Enough to pay him an estimated $2 million per episode for a six-episode commitment for an in-depth interview series. That number has sent jaws dropping throughout the unscripted TV community. So did Katy Perry’s deal to preside as a judge over ABC’s new iteration of “American Idol.” Nevertheless, it’s two daytime syndication stars who pace the race for big paychecks among reality, news and host talent. DeGeneres has seen her salary and profit participation on “Ellen” soar in recent years. “Judge Judy” boss Judith Sheindlin is right behind her, and she stands to reap another eight-figure check this year on the sale of the show’s library to CBS.

REALITY/NEWS/HOST
ACTOR SHOW/NETWORK ANNUAL SALARY ESTIMATE
Ellen DeGeneres The Ellen DeGeneres Show /Syndicated $50m
Judith Sheindlin Judge Judy/Syndicated $47m
Matt Lauer Today/NBC $25m
Katy Perry American Idol/ABC $25m
Kelly Ripa Live With Kelly & Ryan/Syndicated $22m
Megyn Kelly NBC News $18m
Robin Roberts Good Morning America/ABC $18m
Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show/NBC $16m
Stephen Colbert The Late Show/CBS $15m
Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC $15m
Pat Sajak Wheel of Fortune/Syndicated $15m
Ryan Seacrest Live With Kelly & Ryan/Syndicated $15m
George Stephanopoulos ABC News $15m
Anderson Cooper CNN $12m
David Letterman Untitled interview show/Netflix* $12m
Conan O’Brien Conan/TBS $12m
Ryan Seacrest American Idol/ABC $12m
Alec Baldwin Match Game/ABC $3m
Jamie Foxx Beat Shazam/Fox $3m
Mike Myers The Gong Show/ABC $3m
Note: Some of these figures include fees for producing and back-end compensation.
*Netflix has ordered six episodes of the series

(Pictured: Dwayne Johnson, Robert De Niro, Emilia Clarke and David Letterman)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad