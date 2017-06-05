Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 5, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety‘s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Orange Is the New Black” returns to Netflix, “Claws” debuts on TNT, and more…

“The Jim Jefferies Show,” Comedy Central, Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies brings his no-holds-barred style of comedy to the Comedy Central late-night line-up this week. Each week, Jefferies will tackle the week’s top stories from behind his desk and travel the globe to far-off locations to provide a look at hypocrisy around the world. Featuring interviews, international field pieces, and man on the ground investigations, Jefferies will cover the most controversial issues on people’s minds today.

“Orange Is the New Black,” Netflix, Friday

Season 5 of the Emmy-winning drama picks up right where Season 4 left off, with Litchfield prison devolving into a riot. The season will take place over the course of just three days and will see the women inside taking over the prison in an effort to fight back against the abuses they have suffered under the guards brought in when the prison was privatized, which led to the death of a major character.

“Wynonna Earp,” Syfy, Friday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK) After a somewhat rocky start, this scrappy serial evolved into one of the most enjoyable genre escapes of the year. Anyone looking for a “Buffy”-esque story about a complicated, flawed woman with special abilities and an entertaining array of friends, enemies, and lovers should check out this show, which concerns the supernatural travails of the gun-toting heir of Wyatt Earp. It’s campy at times — but knowingly so — and “Wynonna Earp” never loses sight of the guilt and hope at war inside its fiercely independent lead character. Amid the shoot-outs, demon-hunting, and flirtation, “Wynonna Earp” sneaks in a lot of intelligent commentary on identity, family, and loneliness, and the icing on top is an array of addictive romances and hookups. What this prairie-set Canadian import lacks in budget, it makes up for in gumption, sass, and camaraderie.

“Orphan Black,” BBC America, Saturday, 10 p.m.

The final season of the popular series premieres this week, with Emmy nominee Tatiana Maslany returning as Sarah and her many clones. Returning cast this season also includes Jordan Gavaris as Felix, Kristian Bruun as Donnie, Kevin Hanchard as Detective Art Bell, Evelyne Brochu as Dr. Delphine Cormier, Josh Vokey as Scott and Ari Millen as Ira. Guest stars include James Frain as Ferdinand, Lauren Hammersley as Adele and new addition, Jenessa Grant as Mud, Cosima’s one true friend on the Island.

“Claws,” TNT, Sunday, 9 p.m.

This new hour-long dramedy follows the employees of a nail salon in South Florida, who engage in extra-legal activities to supplement their income. The series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Jack Kesy, Karrueche Tran, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon. TNT has ordered 10 episodes for the first season. It was originally developed at HBO as a half-hour comedy, before TNT scooped it up and re-developed it into an hourlong series.