Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 12, 2017

“The Putin Interviews,” Showtime, Monday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

“The Putin Interviews” is a destabilizing documentary that challenges Americans’ narratives about ourselves and asks the viewer to engage in a conversation with a slippery subject. It’s riveting in how dangerous and intimate it feels, leveraging its multiple camera-angles and hand-held shots to make the viewer feel as if they, too, are in the room with Vladimir Putin. Foreign Affairs will likely have much to dissect in the dialogue, which often sounds like [Oliver] Stone and Putin are playing an invisible game of chess. It’s sobering to realize that if Putin is playing invisible chess with Stone, he is playing garishly lit 3-D chess with America — playing, and winning. (Read the full review here)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu, Wednesday

The much-discussed Hulu series concludes its first season this week. Based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, the series takes place in a dystopian future where the few remaining fertile women are forced into sexual servitude. One such woman, Offred (Elisabeth Moss), struggles to survive in this bleak world while holding onto the hope she will one day find her missing daughter.

“AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Salute to Diane Keaton,” TNT, Thursday, 10 p.m.

TNT will air the Oscar-winner Diane Keaton’s American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, which was filmed last week in Los Angeles. Keaton is the 45th recipient of the prestigious award, joining the ranks of other industry luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Bette Davis, and Elizabeth Taylor. Among those paying tribute to Keaton are Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, and many more.

“T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous,” HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

The “Deadpool” and “Silicon Valley” star takes to the stage for a brand new comedy special to showcase his take on such topics as the differences between marijuana and alcohol, nightmares and his approach to mortality. Miller has starred on “Silicon Valley” since it began, but recently announced he will be leaving the show ahead of its upcoming fifth season.