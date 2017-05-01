Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 1, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s TV schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. This week, “Superstore” and “Billions” wrap up their second seasons, while “Sense8” debuts its own second season after a two-year hiatus.

Superstore, NBC, Thursday, 8:30 (CRITICS’ PICK)

“Superstore” has been consistently delightful since it debuted, and the strong second season only solidified the impression that this comedy ensemble is both extremely talented and a little too underrated. A show this good shouldn’t fly under the radar so consistently, but it’s hard to escape the fact that there’s a lot of TV on right now. The half-hour realm is in an especially robust place, offering something for just about every taste, and if your preferences run to well-written, sharply observant comedies that touch on social and political issues but are, in the end, focused on flawed, mistake-prone and occasionally hopeful human beings, this show is for you. It’s the low-key but worthy inheritor of the sweet but smart traditions laid down by “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” In any event, the title of the season finale — “Tornado” — is a bit of a giveaway regarding what happens in the last episode of the year, but that’s no reason not to tune in. The good news is that the finale is every bit as smart and humane as “Superstore” usually is — but the better news is that this comedy has already been renewed for a third season. Not to make a retail pun, but don’t discount this show.

Sense8, Netflix, Friday

Two years in the making, Netflix will launch the second season of the action-thriller series this week. Picking up where season one left off, the eight protagonists come together both physically and mentally, plunged into the middle of each other’s tragedies and triumphs. The series was created by “The Matrix” duo Lana and Lily Wachowski along with J. Michael Straczynski, who previously collaborated with the Wachowskis on “Ninja Assassin,” which Straczynski and the sisters produced.

MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The annual awards show got a major overhaul this year. For the first time, MTV will present awards in categories for both film and television, whereas past ceremonies had just focused on film. In addition, this year will feature exclusively non-gendered categories, meaning Taraji P. Henson will be competing in the same category as Hugh Jackman, for example. “Workaholics” and “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” star Adam Devine will host.

The Last 100 Days of Diana, ABC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In this primetime special, ABC News retraces the events of Princess Diana’s first and last summer as a single woman, divorced from Prince Charles, caught between romantic affairs until the moment of her tragic and untimely death in a car accident in Paris. it will include interviews with close friends and her personal staff, including her former butler, chef, bodyguard, press secretary and personal trainer. The two-hour broadcast is hosted by former ABC News “Nightline” co-anchor Martin Bashir.

Billions, Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Starring Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, Season 2 of the acclaimed Showtime series picked up immediately after the events of Season 1, which ended in a head-to-head confrontation between U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and billionaire hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Lewis). With dueling investigations haunting Chuck and Bobby, both men are facing a full frontal assault that will force them to reconsider everything and everyone.