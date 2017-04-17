Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s TV schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. This week, “Fargo” launches its third season, while Bill Nye “The Science Guy” returns to TV with a new Netflix series.

“Fargo,” FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series returns for its third season. This time around, Ewan McGregor will pull double duty as twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. Ray is constantly living in his more successful brother’s shadow and is looking to settle the score. This season also stars Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and David Thewlis.

“Bill Nye Saves the World,” Netflix, Friday

Bill Nye “The Science Guy” returns to television with this brand new Netflix talk show series. In each episode, Nye drills into a different topic to dispel myths and refute anti-scientific claims. The show will feature special guests including Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, Tim Gunn, Joel McHale and Wil Wheaton. Nye also will conduct experiments and demonstrations to let facts lead the argument.

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” HBO, Saturday, 8 p.m.

The HBO original film tells the true story of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line. Told through the eyes of her daughter, Deborah Lacks, played by Oprah Winfrey, the film chronicles her search to learn about the mother she never knew and to understand how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’ cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, changing countless lives and the face of medicine forever. It is based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Skloot’s, with Winfrey also serving as an executive producer

“Mary Kills People,” Lifetime, Sunday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

This Canadian import is an energetic, savvy program that combines elements of crime thrillers, medical soaps, and propulsive character drama and throws in a welcome dose of philosophical exploration. Anchored by a charismatic performance from star Caroline Dhavernas, “Mary Kills People,” a show about a complicated, appealing doctor who helps terminal people end their lives a little more aggressively than the law allows, is lively, smart and even funny at times. It displays a surfeit of ideas and frisky energy, and its six-episode season is one of the most impressive debuts of the year. (Read the full review here)