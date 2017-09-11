Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of September 11, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the 69th Emmy Awards airs on CBS and the broadcast networks unite for a hurricane relief telethon.

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief Telethon,” ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, CMT, Tuesday 8 p.m.

A wide array of celebrities will gather for this one-hour telethon to raise money for victims of both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars lined up to appear, with the special airing simultaneously on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and cabler CMT. Country superstar George Strait will appear on the telecast in concert from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas. The telecast will originate from the Universal Studios lot, Times Square and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

“Marlon,” NBC, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.

NBC’s new summer comedy will wrap up its first season this week. The series stars Marlon Wayans as a semi-fictionalized version of himself, a father of two trying his best to co-parent his two kids while also maintaining his internet stardom. The series also stars Essence Atkins, Notlim Taylor, Amir O’Neil, Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle.

“American Vandal,” Netflix, Friday

Netflix will parody their own documentary series hits like “Making a Murderer” and “The Keepers” in this mockumentary series. A student documentarian explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with spray-painted images of penises. The blame falls on a troubled student (and known “dick drawer”) Dylan Maxwell, but the evidence against him slowly begins to unravel.

“69th Primetime Emmy Awards,” CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 installment of television’s top awards show. This year, “Westworld,” “Stranger Things,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are among the most-nominated programs of the year. In addition, NBC’s breakout hit “This Is Us” is up for multiple awards, with certain cast members competing against each other in the same category. Read the full list of nominees here.

“The Vietnam War,” PBS, Sunday, 8 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

It is perhaps “The Vietnam War’s” most elegant stroke that the question of communism is marginal to the narrative but an ever-present, lingering doubt. Many of those staunchly opposed to the thread of “the Reds” are eventually shattered by the war’s realities. In its portrayal of a divided electorate, tensions at home and abroad, unstable leadership, and nuclear brinkmanship, “The Vietnam War” presents an American political moment not too dissimilar from the present. Perhaps that is why the first episode, “Déjà Vu,” begins with an arresting sequence of images that rewinds some of the most iconic footage from the war, in reverse chronological order, to take the audience back to the start. Though at first that might seem overly literal for a historical documentary, it’s also painfully hopeful. Bullets are un-shot. Bombs are un-dropped. Lives are, mercifully, un-lost. (Read the full review here)