Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 25, 2017

“Young Sheldon,” CBS, Monday, 8:30 p.m.

In the series premiere of this “Big Bang Theory” prequel, viewers are taken back to witness the childhood of a young Sheldon Cooper in East Texas. As the child prodigy makes his way to high school at age 9, Sheldon must deal with pressure not only from his new classmates but also his family, including his brother, sister, and father, all of whom struggle to understand his genius intellect. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s mother Mary fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in.

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” NBC, Tuesday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” is, curiously, taking the tried-and-true Wolf vision and inverting it: not ripping from the headlines but ripping into the headlines. The crime franchise typically seeks to scandalize real life, either through curation or elision. With this miniseries, is the goal to de-scandalize the Menendez murders — or re-scandalize them? Either way, the show shrugs off responsibility; it places the onus of judgment on the viewer, which, given the stated biases of the production, is disingenuous indeed. This is a show addicted to its own thrills without asking why. Where “People v. O.J.” was an analysis of race and gender masquerading as a trashy, stilted soap opera, this series is simply a soap opera — baited with the barbed hook of reasonable doubt. It’s titillation with a veneer of utility. I confess it is hard to look away. (Read the full review here)

“SEAL Team,” CBS, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

This new military drama follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

“Will & Grace,” NBC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

The much-beloved sitcom returns for a ninth season with the entire main cast. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen in the 16-episode first season. In addition, NBC has already renewed the show for a 13-episode second season.

“Ghosted,” Fox, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

This new comedy follows the partnership between two polar opposites – a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal – who are recruited by a secret government agency, known as The Bureau Underground, to save the human race from aliens, ghosts, and all other manner of supernatural creatures. Adam Scott and Craig Robinson star alongside Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar, and Amber Stevens West.