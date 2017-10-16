Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 16, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” airs its 100th episode and “Empire” pays tribute to Prince

“Hit the Road,” Audience Network, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Jason Alexander leads this new comedy series as Ken Swallow, the patriarch of a family traveling the country and trying to make it as a rock-pop band. The series also stars Amy Pietz, Maddie Dixon-Poirier, Natalie Sharp, Nick Marini, and Tim Johnson Jr. The series, which received a 10-episode first-season order, was created by Peter Tilden, Alexander, and Dean Craig.

“Empire,” Fox, Weds, 8 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK) This week’s episode of the lavish musical soap opera features a birthday party for Hakeem’s daughter, Bella. The theme of the bash is a tribute to Prince, and the episode includes Hakeem and his brother Jamal performing a cover of “Let’s Go Crazy.” Executive producer Sanaa Hamri, who was Prince’s creative director for several years, masterminded “Empire’s” tribute to the artist, and though there were tears on the day it was filmed, she told Variety, “it was more cathartic than anything.” Watch a special preview of the episode here. “The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story,” Netflix, Friday

“The Day I Met El Chapo” is the biographical account of Mexican actress, Kate del Castillo. The three-part series tells Kate’s side of the story using never-before-seen footage and exclusive details of what led to the infamous meeting between one of the world’s most notorious drug lords, Hollywood star Sean Penn, and del Castillo, one of Mexico’s most famous television actresses.

“The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

AMC’s megahit zombie apocalypse series returns for its eighth season, with the season premiere also serving as the 100th episode. This season, Rick and the coalition of Alexandria, Hilltop, and The Kingdom are set for all-out war with Negan and The Saviors.