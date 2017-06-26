Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 26, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Pretty Little Liars” wraps up after seven seasons and “Younger” returns for Season 4.

Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The Liars will sign off the air for good this week with a two-hour series finale, bringing the popular series to a close after seven seasons. Immediately following the finale, stars Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse, as well as executive producer I. Marlene King, will sit down for an hour-long after-show to discuss all of the series’ secrets, behind-the-scenes insights, and top moments.

Younger, TV Land, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Season 4 of the Darren Star-created series returns this week. At the end of Season 3, Liza (Sutton Foster) finally admitted her bombshell secret to Kelsey (Hilary Duff) – that she’s not 26 and she’s been lying all along. But Liza’s relationship with Kelsey is not the only thing left in shambles. Her boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella) was left heartbroken when he stumbled upon Liza and her boss, Charles (Peter Hermann), kissing right before he was about to propose. With her professional and personal lives on the line, Liza might only be left with the truth.

Battle of the Network Stars, ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

ABC will launch its rebooted version of the ’70s and ’80s television classic this week, which pitted teams of TV stars against one another in athletic competitions. Stars from shows such as “Modern Family,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Scandal,” “Melrose Place,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “The Goldbergs,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “The West Wing,” “Dallas,” “CHiPs,” “Law & Order” and many more will take part. The hosts are Mike Greenberg and Joe Tessitore of ESPN; Cassidy Hubbarth and Cari Champion of ESPN will be the sideline reporters. Super Bowl 50 winner DeMarcus Ware and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey will be the team captains.

“Killjoys,” Syfy, Friday, 8 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

Summer is the perfect time for the return of this energetic, funny and well-crafted show about a trio of adventurers working as bounty hunters in a remote corner of space. Though the bio-thriller “Orphan Black” is in another genre, that show is “Killjoys'” closest analogue: Both feature smart, badass women in leading roles, both are skillfully made on the cheap in Canada, and both have ensembles that can easily navigate everything from suspense to action scnes to romance and even deftly handled political commentary. But really, the main thing you need to know that it’s about wise-cracking bounty hunters in outer space. Who doesn’t want to watch that?