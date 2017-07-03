Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 3, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, John Singleton’s new FX drama “Snowfall” premieres, as does CBS’ live action version of “Candy Crush.”

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” NBC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

NBC celebrates Independence Day with its annual broadcast of “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.” The broadcast features some of the biggest names in music including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Antebellum, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld as the nation counts down to the 41st annual firework display over the East River. The show will be hosted by “American Ninja Warrior’s” Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy.

“Snowfall,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

It’s hard to not feel the obvious consideration put into the show, which is so consciously diverse, occasionally daring, and gritty without sacrificing empathy. But it’s unfocused enough that sometimes a gut-wrenching moment is followed by a few scenes of apparent meandering. All of “Snowfall’s” raw material is good, and the show will likely improve as all three storylines develop emotionally grounded layers. At the very least, it is hard not to feel transported to a specific time and place, to see what one particular teenage boy sees when he accepts a dangerous package. (Read the full review here)

“Tour de Pharmacy,” HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

Starring and executive produced by Andy Samberg, this mockumentary chronicle the prevalence of doping in professional cycling told from the perspective of five professional riders. Guest stars include John Cena, Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, and many more. It marks Samberg’s second mockumentary for HBO, with the first being the tennis spoof “7 Days in Hell.”

“Candy Crush,” CBS, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Based on the globally renowned mobile game franchise, this live action game show features players matching colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 2,000 levels. Mario Lopez will host.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The companion series to the megahit “Walking Dead” wraps up its third season this week. As Season 3 began, Madison reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand set his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity tested her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.