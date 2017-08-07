Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 7, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Bachelorette” and “World of Dance” will air their season finales, while “The Carmichael Show” and “Orphan Black” will sign off for good.

“The Bachelorette,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

The 13th season finale of the popular ABC reality dating series will air this week. This season saw Rachel Lindsay narrow down a field of 31 eligible bachelors to just three: Bryan, Eric and Peter. She will winnow them down to just one in the three hour finale, which will see series host Chris Harrison takes Rachel and Bachelor Nation back to those final days in Rioja, Spain.

“World of Dance,” NBC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

NBC’s hit summer dance competition series will conclude its first season. The series gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and compete for a $1 million grand prize. It features a judging team composed of Jennifer Lopez, who also serves as an executive producer, Derek Hough, NE-YO and host Jenna Dewan Tatum.

“Mr. Mercedes,” Audience Network, Wednesday, 8 p.m

This thriller series, based on the book of the same name by Stephen King, will premiere this week. It follows a demented serial killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he can strike again. It stars Brendan Gleeson, Kelly Lynch, Harry Treadaway, Jharrel Jerome, and Mary-Louise Parker.

“The Carmichael Show,” NBC, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

The NBC sitcom from star Jerrod Carmichael will conclude its third and final season. Carmichael announced in June that he would exit the show before the conclusion of Season 3, with NBC following up shortly thereafter saying they were cancelling the show. The series finale of this provocative, smart show revolves around a typically thorny topic: Money. Jerrod discovers something unsettling about the finances of his girlfriend Maxine (Amber Stevens West), and the entire family has a series of pointed and witty conversations about saving, spending and debt. Though it was far from a ratings giant, for three seasons, “The Carmichael Show” showcased the comic chops of its entire cast, and also showed again and again that a traditionally multi-cam comedy could be topical and deft. We’ll miss its curiosity and its generally light touch with heavy subjects, but we have a feeling that the entire cast — Lil Rel Howery, Carmichael, West, Loretta Devine, David Alan Grier and certainly Tiffany Haddish — won’t be out of work for long.

“Orphan Black,” BBC America, Saturday, 10 p.m.

The popular BBC America series will end after five seasons. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as a woman who discovers that she is one of several clones of the same woman. Now, the final showdown with Rachel (Maslany), the one clone at the center of it all who’s sought to destroy her and her fellow clones from day one begins. And as the walls close in on her, Sarah must decide her next move very carefully, for this time, it’s life or death for everyone she loves.