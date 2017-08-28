Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 28, 2017

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the “Twin Peaks” revival signs off, while “Narcos” Season 3 premieres

Suits,” USA Network, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

The USA Network legal drama celebrates its 100th episode this week. In Season 7, Mike is officially recognized as a lawyer and has accepted Harvey’s offer to return to the firm. The team is now back together at Pearson Specter Litt, with each dealing with their own struggles as they adjust to a new world order without Jessica. USA also recently confirmed that Jessica will be the focus of a potential spinoff series, with a backdoor pilot airing as the season finale.

“Narcos,” Netflix, Friday

Season 3 of the Netflix drama will explore the Colombian cocaine trafficking business in the wake of the death of Pablo Escobar. The Cali Cartel, led by four powerful godfathers, operates much differently than Escobar, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines. Pedro Pascal returns as DEA Agent Javier Peña, with this season also featuring Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann, Pepe Rapazote, Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro.

“Diana, 7 Days,” NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.

This two-hour documentary special chronicles the week following the 1997 death of Princess Diana. It is the first and only time that her two sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, have sat for on-camera interviews about that week. In the documentary they share their first reactions to the news of their mother’s death; memories of the extraordinary outpouring of public mourning and meeting the crowds; as well as their reactions to the day of the funeral itself and the roles they played. The film also includes interviews with family members, close friends, political figures and journalists, including Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell, Earl Spencer and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, with many of them speaking for the first time about the events of that week.

“Twin Peaks,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

David Lynch ends his strange, wonderful journey through time, space, and rural Washington state with the two-hour, two-part finale to “Twin Peaks: The Return” over Labor Day weekend. With Lynch’s aversion to spoilers — and the essentially unpredictable nature of the surreal and horrific narrative — it’s hard to predict what the finale will bring us. But as this season so far has demonstrated, Lynch has not lost his knack for making the most compulsively watchable show on television.

    1. Daryle Gardner-Bonneau says:
      August 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Not sure why you even bother with these posts, especially in the summer time. The fact is that this has been the WORST summer for television EVER. Twin Peaks……really??? My husband and i suffered through four episodes, and when we couldn’t make a bit of sense out of any of it, we gave up in disgust. Game of Thrones has been just about the ONLY bright spot of the whole summer, except for Broachurch and Grandchester…..

      Reply

