Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 21, 2017

“Elián,” CNN, Thursday, 9 p.m.

This new documentary tells the story of Elián Gonzalez, a five-year-old Cuban boy rescued from the Florida Straits on Thanksgiving Day 1999, and how the fight over his future ignited simmering post-Cold War tensions between the U.S. and Cuba. Narrated by Tony Award-nominee Raúl Esparza, the film features personal testimony, including Elián’s story in his own words, interviews from people at the center of the events, and archival footage. The film is produced by Trevor Birney of Fine Point Films, and co-directed by Tim Golden and Ross McDonnell.

“Disjointed,” Netflix, Friday

Kathy Bates leads this comedy series from “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Chuck Lorre. Bates stars as a marijuana activist who now owns and operates a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. Among her loyal crew of budtenders is her son, who has grand plans for expanding the business into a franchise that will allow him to put his education to good use. But his mother is committed to keeping her bud business small and family-owned.

“The Tick,” Amazon, Friday

Based on the comic book character of the same name, this new TV adaptation of the Big Blue Bug of Justice stars Peter Serafinowicz as The Tick, who makes it his mission to rid his city of evildoers. Griffin Newman co-stars as Arthur, an accountant with no superpowers who falls in league with The Tick after figuring out that the city is being run by a notorious supervillain.

“Game of Thrones,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Season 7 of the HBO megahit concludes this week. This season, fans have gotten to see Daenerys make her long-awaited arrival in Westeros, Jon Snow make his preparations for war against the White Walkers, Cersei solidify her control of King’s Landing, and Arya just continuing to be the hardcore killer she has turned into since the events of Season 1. This season has broken ratings record for HBO, with the premiere looking to draw even more viewers to the premium cabler.

“Survivor’s Remorse,” Starz, Sunday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

This fine Starz series is in its fourth season, and has only grown sharper and funnier with every passing year. Its premise isn’t particularly novel — it’s about the off-screen problems of a pro basketball player — but the execution is intelligent, sharply satirical and frequently satisfying. The dilemmas of Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher) are only the starting point of the show; at its best, “Survivor’s Remorse” smartly folds in the concerns and character developer of his strong-willed mother, Cassie (Tichina Arnold), his foul-mouthed but lovable sister Mary Charles, aka M-Chuck (Erica Ash), and everyone else in his personal and professional orbit. But the ongoing MVP of the comedy is RonReaco Lee, who plays Reggie, Cam’s put-upon manager, who helps his formerly working-class client navigate the lifestyle of a pro athlete, which is full of big paydays and even bigger pitfalls.