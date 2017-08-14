Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 14, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Bachelor in Paradise” debuts after substantial controversy, and “The Defenders” makes its long-awaited debut on Netflix.

“Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Season 4 of the reality dating series kicks off this week, with a cast comprised of former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” fan favorites back looking for a second chance at love. This season has been dogged with controversy, however, after an incident involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, which temporarily shut down production and delayed the season premiere.

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Leah Remini returns for a second season of her controversial series in which she seeks to expose what she claims is the dark side of Scientology. Remini will further explore accounts of former Scientology members whose lives have been significantly impacted by the Church’s practices. The series was recently nominated for the 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

“Marlon,” NBC, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Marlon Wayans stars in this new sitcom, loosely inspired by his own life. Wayans plays a loving but sometimes inappropriate dad trying to do the best he can for his wife and two kids. In addition to Wayans, the series also stars Essence Atkins, Notlim Taylor, Amir O’Neil, Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle.

“The Defenders,” Netflix, Friday

Marvel’s four Netflix heroes will finally unite in this long-awaited event series. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron First must come together to stop a villain the likes of which they have never seen from destroying New York. The series stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Sigourney Weaver, Elodie Young, Rosario Dawson, Simone Missick, and Scott Glenn.

“Halt and Catch Fire” AMC, Saturday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

This criminally overlooked show starts its final season on AMC after a third season that was the show’s best-yet — a wrenching, prescient look at the transformative nature of staring too hard into the future. The show transformed in Season 2 when it focused on the women, played by the brilliant Mackenzie Davis and underrated Kerry Bishé; Season 3 showed the audience how even they could be corrupted by the burgeoning wealth of Silicon Valley. The fourth and final season deals with the estranged and much-changed Gordon (Scoot McNairy), Joe (Lee Pace), Cameron (Davis), and Donna (Bishé) at the dawn of the Internet Age, when the cutting-edge they worked to locate for a decade is finally bearing fruit. Poignant and relevant and aesthetically unlike anything else on TV, “Halt and Catch Fire’s” final season will close out the run of one of the best dramas on TV.